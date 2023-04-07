Sugar price reduced by Tk 3 per kg

The Ministry of Commerce has reduced the prices of loose and packaged sugar each by Tk3 per kg.





With the new rate effective from Saturday (8 April), the price of loose sugar dropped to Tk104/kg from Tk107/kg and packaged sugar to fell to Tk109/kg from Tk112/kg.





The price adjustment comes after the government slashed duties on sugar imports, by 5 percent to 25 percent, to rein in the price of sugar ahead of Ramadan in February.





At the same time, the government withdrew Tk3,000 specific duty on import of per tonne raw sugar and Tk6,000 on per tonne refined sugar. The reduced tariff facility will remain in force till 30 May.





However, sugar prices vary in different local markets selling it for up to Tk115/per kg defying the rates set by the government.





Earlier on 19 March, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, at a meeting of the task force on essential commodities, said sugar prices in the consumer market would go down by Tk5 per kg.





On January 26, Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association increased the price of loose refined sugar by Tk5 per kg, to Tk107, and packaged refined sugar by Tk4 per kg to Tk112.