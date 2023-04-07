India’s Axita Cotton wins $3.28mn order from Banglsdesh

India-based international cotton exporter, Axita Cotton Ltd. has said that it has received order worth $3.28 million (Approx Rs 26.92 Crore) from Bangladesh. The said order comprises of 4 Foreign Buyers and which will be shipped to the country over the next 3 months.





This additional order adds company's recent existing orders from Bangladesh worth $2.71 million (approx. Rs 22.21 Crore) from various Spinning Mills of Bangladesh for Indian Raw Cotton, as per a company statement.





The company says its current order book as of April 6, 2023 stands at Approx $60,00,975.64 (Approx. Rs 49.20 Crore).





Commenting on the development, Kushal Nitinbhai Patel, said, "This is a significant milestone for our company. We are thrilled to receive this order from one of the leading textile companies in Bangladesh.







It is a testament to the quality of our products and the trust that our customers have in us. And, we are also expecting some more orders of Yarn from European and Far east market."