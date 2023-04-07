Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Razzaque sees huge potential of cash crop farming in CHT

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Razzaque sees huge potential of cash crop farming in CHT

Razzaque sees huge potential of cash crop farming in CHT

BANDARBAN, April 6: Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said there is huge potentiality of cultivation of cash crop in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region.

"Like plain land, different varieties of cash crop including almond, mango, pineapple, chilli, coffee and dragon are being cultivated in CHT region," he told a meeting after visiting almond cultivation field and coffee garden in Naikhongchhari upazila on Wednesday, an official release said.

Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, Dipankar Talukdar, MP, Basonti Chakma, MP, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Aktar, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr Sheikh Md Bakhtiar and Director General of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Badal Chandra Biswas, among others, were present during the visit.

The minister said the government has taken initiatives to expand cash crop cultivation particularly almond and coffee as there are huge demand of these cash crops in both local and international markets.

Razzaq said, "CHT region has a vast tract of fallow land
. Relevant organizations of agriculture ministry have directed to bring these fallow land under different types of crop cultivation to boost economic progress in the region."

He said the government is providing agri-input along with other facilities to motivate growers to cultivate almond and coffee, which eventually will contribute to economic progress in the country.

Alongside expansion of cash crop cultivation in the CHT region, the government is focusing on improving marketing system and preservation of produced crops, the minister said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility
Cardiff fintech firm launches digital microfinance product in BD
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak
IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks
Sugar price reduced by Tk 3 per kg
India’s Axita Cotton wins $3.28mn order from Banglsdesh


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft