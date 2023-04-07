Proposed amendments to banking act not enough: Experts

The proposed Bank Company (Amendment) Act-2023 still falls short in some crucial ways necessary to establish accountability and good governance in the banking sector, experts say.







The draft amended act includes a 'willful defaulter' clause, which allows willful defaulters to be subjected to various penalties. But how a willful defaulter will be dealt with still leaves ambiguity and fails to meet international standards, experts say.





The draft amendment act also fails to adequately address the influence over decision making enjoyed by sponsor-directors of banks or their families.





Thus the draft act approved by the cabinet and now awaits passage in parliament does not inspire confidence that it could bring significant turnaround in the state of the banking sector.







Single-family directors would still be able to control a bank through reciprocal understanding over time, precluding the bank's board of directors from performing its three main functions of protecting interests of depositors, minimizing loan defaults, and investing in ventures with good rate of returns.





They urged the government to define how willful loan defaulters would be dealt with in accordance with international standards, and to reduce the number of single-family members allowed on the board to two with a maximum tenure of six years each, from existing four with a maximum tenure of nine years each.





The draft proposes to bring it down to just three, while keeping the maximum length of their tenures unchanged at nine years.







Economist Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue told UNB: "I think allowing two members of a family in the board of directors would be correct - I don't understand why it has been kept at three (in the draft act)."





When a bank is run by several members of the same family - there is virtually no obstacle in decision making by the director to keep family dominates. Keeping this in mind, earlier the Bank Act of 1991 allowed just two directors from one family and banks were run better, she said.





As per CPD, defaulted loans in the country's banking sector has more than tripled in the last ten years, from Tk 42,725 crore in 2012 to Tk 134,396 crore in the current fiscal, and is increasing gradually.





In any bank, approval of large scale loans comes from the board of directors. where managers branch remain apprehensive about opposing their decisions as paid officials.







The trust of ordinary depositors will be restored in banks through reducing family authority in decision-making and exemplary punishment for defaulters and those who facilitated money laundering through forged loans.





Bank officials say one of the major reasons for non-payment of defaulted loans is the approval of large-scale loans to the private sector without adequate verification of documents.





One of the main reasons behind the increase has been loans obtained through forged documents, often in the name of companies that don't exist.





Executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr. Ahsan H Mansur told UNB how willful or habitual defaulters would be dealt with should be brought to international standards.





In the draft of the amended act, an individual will be considered a willful defaulter if he or she does not repay loan taken in their name or their company's name despite having the means to pay it back.







In addition, any person will be treated as a habitual defaulter if he or she takes loans under the name of a non-existent company.





The persons who are deemed as willful or habitual defaulters by confirmation committee of banks can appeal to the central bank within 30 days from the submission date of their names.





The central bank will make the final decision on whether the aggrieved persons will be enlisted in the list of habitual defaulters, and this leaves scope for influence-peddling, it is felt.





He thinks there is still scope to amend the Act if the government wishes. The law should be made of international standard as Bangladesh's involvement is growing in international trade.





Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmad said, "Different areas (of the bank) are controlled by the family and those who are in the management of the bank are also afraid of them (family members)."





If there are multiple board members of the same family, then there is no transparency and accountability in making decisions, he said implying that the amendment raft remain fraught with such shortcomings. �UNB