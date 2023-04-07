Video
OPPO comes up with exciting Eid offers

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Eid is a special occasion that calls for a grand celebration. To make this celebration more rewarding and colorful for the O' fans, OPPO has come up with exciting Eid offers which can be availed upon purchasing devices.

Nothing is more exciting than returning home to loved ones to Celebrate 'Eid with them. This 'Eid, you can make this homecoming even more memorable by travelling to your home town by air or at supersonic speed on your very own bike, with OPPO.

Upon purchasing OPPO Reno8 T, OPPO F21 Pro 5G, OPPO A77s or OPPO A77 customers will get a chance to take part in an online lucky draw.

Winners of the lucky draw will get an exciting mega 'Eid gift. Lucky draw gifts include air ticket vouchers for domestic trips, a motorbike & internet bundle. That's not all. Anyone purchasing an OPPO A77 or OPPO A77s will get a free t-shirt with Shakib Al Hasan's autograph's, while anyone purchasing an OPPO Reno8 T or OPPO F21 Pro 5G can claim a limited edition gift box. Everyone takes home something exciting!

It is mentionable that OPPO has recently launched OPPO Reno8 T in the local market that comes equipped with latest hardware updates and the newest portrait imaging features, including an unprecedented 100MP portrait camera setup for the ultimate photography experience.

Available in two colors of Sunset Orange and Starry Black, it also features premium stitch design on Fiberglass-Leather, upgraded ColorOS 13, 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC for a seamless smartphone experience. These exclusive Eid offers came into effect from 1 April and will be valid till 23 April 2023.


