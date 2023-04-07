Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds AGM The Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) in Bangladesh recently held the annual general meeting for 2022 and Election of its Executive Committee for 2023-25.





The chamber's members elected a panel of 7 representatives to serve the Executive Committee, says a press release.





Later, the committee re-elected Tahrin Aman, Managing Director, Aman Spinning Mills Ltd and Jens Becker, CFO, Grameenphone, as President and Vice President respectively.







Rabiul Alam, Managing Director, Sunshine Business Ltd and Kazi Mohammad Hossain Nipu, Chief Operating Officer, Berger Becker Bangladesh Ltd were elected as the General Secatary and Treasurer for the 2023-25 term.





In addition, the newly elected Executive Committee also includes Laurent Ponty, Managing Director, Arla Foods Limited, Ziaur Rahman, Regional Country Manager, H&M, Angshuman Mitra Mustafi, Country Manager, AP Moller - Maersk group.





Tahrin Aman, is a distinguished businessman working within Aman Group of Companies Ltd. He is the Managing Director of Aman Spinning Mills Ltd., an export-oriented fancy textile yarn manufacturing company.







He is also the Managing Director of Arena Securities Ltd., a brokerage firm that provides electronic share trading platform in Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd and the Director of Desh General Insurance Ltd., a public company listed in the Dhaka Stock exchange.





Tahrin Aman has revolutionised Aman Spinning mills through manufacturing sustainable value-added yarn made out of pre- and post-consumed textile waste and plastic waste. The company is known for its strong emphasis on closed-loop system in the textile sector.





The NCCI executive committee unanimously took the decision of re-electing Tahrin Aman and electing the others at a meeting held on the 2 April 2023.





The new executive committee took over their charges at an election held on 28 March 2023 at Gulshan Club, which was approved at an AGM the same day.