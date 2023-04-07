Bank Asia-Merchantrade Asia to boost remittance inflow

Bank Asia Limited and Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd have jointly launched a Remittance Promotional Campaign. Under this campaign, Merchantrade customers will get an exclusive gift while withdrawing cash remittances from Bank Asia branches.





Adil Chowdhury, President & Managing Director of Bank Asia and Mainuddin Hassan Chowdhury, Country Director-Bangladesh of Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd inaugurated the campaign at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.





Among others, Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Sazzad Hossain, S. M. Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, Head of Foreign Remittance Department of the bank were present at the occasion.