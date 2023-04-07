BGMEA Ctg holds meeting with Ctg Industrial police CHATTOGRAM, April 6: Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) held a meeting with Chattogram Industrial Police at Chattogram BGMEA building on Wednesday.





The meeting discussed issues regarding payment of salary and bonus to industrial workers ahead of Eid holidays.





Superintendent of Industrial Area Police Mohammad Sulaiman, BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, BKMEA director Gazi Md Shahidullah along with the owners' representatives and the leaders of labor organizations were present in the meeting.







The Superintendent Industrial Police, BGMEA, BKMEA leaders, all owners and labor leaders called upon the workers to show cooperation and responsible attitudes during disbursement of workers' salary and bonus and Eid holidays.