Nagad to donate its campaign earnings to Bangabazar fire victims

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has decided to stand by Bangabazar traders who lost their livelihoods to a massive fire incident.





Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad Limited, has declared that Nagad will donate all earnings from the ongoing mega campaign to help the fire-hit businesses bounce back from the heavy losses that the recent fire inflicted on them by burning their shops to ashes, says a press release.







In the meantime, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has also declared BDT 50 lakh for 100 traders - BDT 50,000 for each.







Tanvir A Mishuk said, "I am also saddened like all others by this devastating tragedy. I have many memories of school and college days with Bangabazar. I can feel pain and suffering of the affected businesses."





Sharing his own experience of a lean phase, he said, "The pandemic made inroads into our country just a year after I launched Nagad. The country went under a complete shutdown when I already invested everything in it. I recruited a massive workforce and set up state-of-the-art technologies."



"Every night, I used to think how I would pay salaries to so many people, how I would move ahead. Now, I have a family of 7.5 crore people. It would not have been possible if I had not stayed firm, unyielding," he recounted.







Centring the next Eid, a mega campaign of Nagad is going on. Customers have great opportunities to win BMW car, sedan car and many other prizes by shopping with Nagad. A growing number of people are now making payments under the ongoing campaign to win such big prizes.





Nagad's managing director said they will give away all the money earned through this campaign to Bangabazar fire victims.







"No words can pacify their trauma, heal their pain. But if we from our respective positions extend our support to them, they will have belief that they can turn around," Tanvir A Mishuk said.







"Keeping this in mind, we discussed with the board at night [Wednesday] and decided that we will stand by the affected businesses," he also said, adding, As of Wednesday night, Nagad's earnings from this campaign amounted to BDT 19,65,750.





Meanwhile, in a conversation with the managing director of Nagad, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Inspired by your words, we have also planned to stand by the Bangabazar fire victims. Besides, another reason for this initiative is to encourage well-off people in society to step up and assist the victims. I will personally try to encourage the capable people I know to extend their support."





Talking to the state minister, Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Some 5,000 businessmen have suffered a loss of BDT 1000 crore. The money that we will give them may not have that effect. But it proves that if the government and the private sector join hands, they can stand by the people during any crisis."





He has also requested all those who are in the industry to support the affected people either with the money from their own pockets or from CSR funds or by cutting the costs of advertising.