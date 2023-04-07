Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad to donate its campaign earnings to Bangabazar fire victims

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has decided to stand by Bangabazar traders who lost their livelihoods to a massive fire incident.

Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad Limited, has declared that Nagad will donate all earnings from the ongoing mega campaign to help the fire-hit businesses bounce back from the heavy losses that the recent fire inflicted on them by burning their shops to ashes, says a press release.

In the meantime, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has also declared BDT 50 lakh for 100 traders - BDT 50,000 for each.

Tanvir A Mishuk said, "I am also saddened like all others by this devastating tragedy. I have many memories of school and college days with Bangabazar. I can feel pain and suffering of the affected businesses."

Sharing his own experience of a lean phase, he said, "The pandemic made inroads into our country just a year after I launched Nagad. The country went under a complete shutdown when I already invested everything in it. I recruited a massive workforce and set up state-of-the-art technologies."
 
"Every night, I used to think how I would pay salaries to so many people, how I would move ahead. Now, I have a family of 7.5 crore people. It would not have been possible if I had not stayed firm, unyielding," he recounted.

Centring the next Eid, a mega campaign of Nagad is going on. Customers have great opportunities to win BMW car, sedan car and many other prizes by shopping with Nagad. A growing number of people are now making payments under the ongoing campaign to win such big prizes.

Nagad's managing director said they will give away all the money earned through this campaign to Bangabazar fire victims.

"No words can pacify their trauma, heal their pain. But if we from our respective positions extend our support to them, they will have belief that they can turn around," Tanvir A Mishuk said.

"Keeping this in mind, we discussed with the board at night [Wednesday] and decided that we will stand by the affected businesses," he also said, adding, As of Wednesday night, Nagad's earnings from this campaign amounted to BDT 19,65,750.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with the managing director of Nagad, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Inspired by your words, we have also planned to stand by the Bangabazar fire victims. Besides, another reason for this initiative is to encourage well-off people in society to step up and assist the victims. I will personally try to encourage the capable people I know to extend their support."

Talking to the state minister, Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Some 5,000 businessmen have suffered a loss of BDT 1000 crore. The money that we will give them may not have that effect. But it proves that if the government and the private sector join hands, they can stand by the people during any crisis."

He has also requested all those who are in the industry to support the affected people either with the money from their own pockets or from CSR funds or by cutting the costs of advertising.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility
Cardiff fintech firm launches digital microfinance product in BD
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak
IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks
Sugar price reduced by Tk 3 per kg
India’s Axita Cotton wins $3.28mn order from Banglsdesh


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft