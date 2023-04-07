Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton gives up to 20pc Eid rebate on computer items

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited announced up to 20 percent discounts on its computer products and accessories including laptops, desktops and all-in-one PCs on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Under 'Eid Ullash Offer', customers can buy computer items from Walton's online sales platforms E-Plaza and Digi-Tech websites and get the discount. The benefits are available until April 30, 2023, says a press release.

Touhidur Rahman Raad, Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Product, said: Walton Digi-Tech Industries is the only company in Bangladesh that produces and markets various computer items including laptops, desktops and tabs in the country.

Walton is providing the technology products to customers with affordable prices that plays important role in the digitalization process of the country.

We are providing various benefits throughout the year so that customers can easily get digital devices. In continuation of the initiative, Walton Computer has announced the Eid Ullash Offer for customers.

He also said that to avail up to 20 percent discount, customers can place order for computer items from e-plaza (https://cutt.ly/h4ORA3L) and Walton Digi-Tech Industries' website (https://cutt.ly/x4ORCoA) staying at home.

They can also enjoy the offer on products purchased with six-month EMI facilities (with card payment). In addition, customers will get free home delivery service on the products ordered from Walton Digi-Tech's website.

Walton Computer is now manufacturing and marketing 44 kinds of technology products of 17 categories under 32 brand names.

Various customer benefits, including cash discount, EMI and installment facilities, exchange offers and so many are being provided on the purchase of Walton computer products and accessories throughout the year.

At present, Walton has various model and featured Laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, Android and Windows TAB, monitor, projector, interactive display, printer, tonner, UPS, CCTV, access control, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, WiFi router, network switch, USB hub, card reader, webcam, speaker, earphone, headphone, SSD, external SSD, RAM, cooler, power supply, PCBA, memory card, power bank, smart watch, smart fitness scale, digital writing pad, USB, type C and HDMI cable and converter, electric bike etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility
Cardiff fintech firm launches digital microfinance product in BD
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak
IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks
Sugar price reduced by Tk 3 per kg
India’s Axita Cotton wins $3.28mn order from Banglsdesh


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft