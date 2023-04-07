Video
Sales, pre-booking on for vivo smatphones V27e, V27 5G

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Pre-booking is ongoing for vivo's smartphones V27e and V27 5G launched in Bangladesh on April 2 last.

Also the V27e are available at all the authorized vivo showrooms in two color variants, the Lavender Purple and Glory Black for the price of 32,999BDT. Also, V27 5G is worth 54,999BDT for the gorgeous variants of Noble Black and Magic Blue, says a press release.

V27e will drive user's mind afar with brand new conception about camera technologies. The users along with their friends are obvious to fall in love with its portrait option. Aura Light is the apple of its eyes which Combines functionality with intelligent algorithm. It works in three segments.

The first phase contains advanced technology hardware with ring light. A 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera provides long exposure and sharp definition.
 
Lastly, the exclusive portrait algorithm Aura Light is able to automatically detect the luminosity of objects and modify the light tones as required.

For selfies, V27e is endowed with 32MP front camera that produces more stable snapshots and enhances the quality. Its Hybrid Image Stabilization can perform stabilization computations and movements up to 10,000 times per second and give users more stable captures.

The new V27e is powered by a 4600 mAh battery. Coupled with vivo's in-house developed flash charge technology, it allows for 66W flash charge and a peak energy conversion efficiency of up to 50% within just 19 minutes.V27e is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G99 platform, which comprises graphite sheets of ultra-high thermal conductivity with high-efficiency heat dissipation materials to create an efficient cooling system to boost performance.



