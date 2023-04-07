Video
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:21 AM
Business

Sophos on executing vital security operations in Asia

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, recently published a new survey report, "The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders," which found that 93% of organisations across Asia Pacific and Japan find the execution of some essential security operation tasks, such as threat hunting, challenging.

These challenges also include understanding how an attack happened, with 76% of respondents stating they have challenges identifying the root cause of an incident.

This can make proper remediation difficult, leaving organisations vulnerable to repetitive or multiple attacks, by the same or different adversaries, especially since 71% of those surveyed reported challenges with timely remediation.

In addition, 74% said they have challenges understanding which signals to investigate, and 71% reported challenges prioritising investigations.

50% of organisations surveyed said that cyberthreats are now too advanced for their organisation to deal with on their own. 63% wish the IT team could spend more time on strategic issues and less time on firefighting, and 55% said that the time spent on cyberthreats has impacted the IT team's work on other projects.

While 94% said they are working with external specialists to scale their operations, the majority still remain involved with managing threats rather than taking a fully outsourced approach

The data from The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders comes from an independent study of 3,000 leaders responsible for IT/cybersecurity across 14 countries conducted in January and February 2023.

To learn more about The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders, download the full report from Sophos.com.


