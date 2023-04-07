ActionAid, Asian Paints team up to work for girls ActionAid Bangladesh recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Asian Paints Bangladesh to work together to improve the living conditions of the girls under its 'Happy Home' project.





According to the MoU, Asian Paints will be providing paint, required tools for painting and painter support for painting the three storied facility of Happy Home, says a press release.





Alongside, a skill development training on paint works will also be provided to the girls of 'Happy Home' who might choose a career path in the painting industry.







Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited will also donate Tk1 on each liter of each unit of sale of "Asian Paints Ultima" or "Royale Luxury Emulsion" category paint during Ramadan.







ActionAid Bangladesh's Country Director Farah Kabir said, "Girl children are the most vulnerable among street children.







To provide them with a safe shelter and bright future, we started the 'Happy Home' project. We are glad that Asian Paints joined us in making the children's lives colorful."





Nazmul Huda Naim, Head-Marketing & New Categories, Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "Asian Paints is a socially responsible company.







We always want to contribute to a better future for the community.







It was our pleasure to provide a paint makeover for the girls of 'Happy Home'. I hope this will brighten up their lives."