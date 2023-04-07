Sonali Bank holds a meeting of CMSME reporting and its achievement Sonali Bank Ltd organised a CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) reporting, business achievement and Covid-19 stimulus packages and performances related meeting at Head office on Thursday, says a press release.





CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim attended the meeting as chief guest and Deputy Managing Director Parsoma Alam presided over the meeting.







CEO and Managing Director gave instructions to concern banking divisions to increase CMSME loans and to implement hundred percent of Covid-19 related stimulus packages within 30th June, 2023.







Among others, Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md. Wahidul Islam, General Managers at head office and others related executives were present on the occasion.





All General Manager at field level, Principal office chief and loan officers and all branch Manager and loan officer were also connected with the meeting virtually.