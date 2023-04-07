IBBL launches new website, two new investment schemes

Video
Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has launched a new website and two new products - Overseas Employment Investment Scheme -Swapnojatra -Health Care Investment Scheme.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the new website and investment schemes as chief guest through a virtual platform on Thursday.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director was present in the function as a special guest. Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director of the bank, presided over the function. Senior officials of the banks, zonal heads, heads of branches, and sub-branch's in-charges joined event virually .

The new user-friendly website will provide customers with wide ranging information regarding banking service. It is also interactive, device adaptable, and accessible for visual and hearing-challenged persons, a press release said.

Under the newly launched Overseas Employment Investment Scheme, people   who are willing to go abroad for employment can avail of up to Tk 10 lakh investment to purchase a job visa, payment of agency fees, and other services for employment abroad.

Under the Health Care Investment Scheme up to Tk 30 lakh can be availed for medical expenses including diagnosis fee, hospital bill, operation bill, cost of medicine, artificial organ replacement, medical supplies, and air ticket for going abroad for medical purposes.    �UNB


