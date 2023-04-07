Teletalk , Probashi Kallyan Bank sign agreement

Teletalk Bangladesh and Probashi Kallyan Bank recently signed an agreement regarding implementation of the SMS service "Real Time Transaction Alert".





Md Mujibur Rahman, general manager, Md Noor Alam Sardar, general manager, Iskander Parvez, head of IT Department and other officials were present on behalf of the bank at its head office, says a press release.





On behalf of Teletalk Bangladesh, Additional General Manager Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Manager Md Zahidur Rahman and Assistant Manager Md Al Hasan attended the programme.