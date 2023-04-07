Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Petrobangla to end foreign firm’s monopoly in gas metering system

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Petrobangla has initiated a move to bring an end to the existing monopoly of a particular foreign company in its pre-paid gas metering system.

"We've already received the government's policy approval to allow battery-run pre-paid gas meter," Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told UNB recently.

According to official sources, a Japanese company has been providing all the pre-paid gas meters which are synchronized with Titas and other distribution companies' data accumulation system while others' systems are not synchronised due to a monopoly in the system.

They said the government took a decision more than three years ago to allow consumers to install pre-paid gas meters besides the ongoing process of installing meters by gas distribution companies.

Under the decision, any vendor can sell pre-paid gas meters, like pre-paid electricity meters, in the open market and any consumer can buy it to install at his/her own cost.

Such a decision was taken in order to expedite the process of installing pre-paid meters for consumers' benefit. Because, if a gas meter is installed, it will check misuse of gas as well as cut the overall cost of consumers.

In the existing system, a pre-paid gas consumer pays almost one-third of the bill normally paid by a non-metered consumer.

But so far, no public or private company has shown any interest in getting involved in the pre-paid meter business because of the monopoly of a certain company in the data acquisition system of Titas Gas and other distribution companies.

Some industry insiders alleged that the data accumulation system of Titas Gas remained monopolised by a particular meter-manufacturing company where meters from other companies are not synchronized.

This has jeopardised implementation of the government's plan to introduce pre-paid gas meters for all, industry insiders observed.

Petrobangla chairman said that they are contacting multilateral agencies like ADB, World Bank and JBIC to get funds to install more pre-paid gas meters across the country.

Petrobangla Director (Operation and Mines) Md. Kamruzzaman Khan said that a technical committee has been formed. "Now it has been working to eliminate the monopoly by introducing a unique language in the system so that any company complying with certain standards can have access to data accumulation system of the distribution entities," he said.

"We hope 10-12 companies will make a demonstration on the issue in the current month," he added.

According to a study conducted by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), there are about 4.15 million consumers in the domestic category in the country.

The number break-up: Titas Gas has 2.78 million consumers, Bakhrabad Gas 0.491 million, Jalalabad Gas 0.417 million, Poschimanchol Gas 0.128 million, Karnaphuli Gas 0.65 million, and Sundarban Gas has 0.0035 million consumers.

The latest figure released by Titas Gas, however, shows it has more than 2.8 million household consumers.

The latest study by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) shows that a pre-paid metered consumer uses 40-50 cubic meter of gas and pays around Tk 500-630 a month while a non-metered consumer for a single burner has to pay almost double, at Tk 990, for the same quantity of consumption.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility
Cardiff fintech firm launches digital microfinance product in BD
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak
IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks
Sugar price reduced by Tk 3 per kg
India’s Axita Cotton wins $3.28mn order from Banglsdesh


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft