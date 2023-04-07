ICCB, BUILD pay homage to Rokia Afzal Rahman

ICC Bangladesh (ICCB) Executive Board and its members in a statement on Thursday expressed deep shock at the sad demise its Vice President Rokia Afzal Rahman. She died at a Singapore hospital on Wednesday.





Mrs. Rahman had been in the ICC Bangladesh Executive Board as Vice President since 2012, extending her guidance and support in carrying out various activities, including organizing a number of international conferences in Dhaka. She also attended various seminars/ workshops of ICC Bangladesh both at home and abroad.





Mrs. Rahman was a member of the Business Advisory Council at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission Asia and Pacific, and South Asia Women's Network.







She was a noted entrepreneur and former adviser to the caretaker govt. She was also the founder President of the first Women Entrepreneurs Association in Bangladesh (formed in 1994), Bangladesh Federation of Women Entrepreneurs' (BFWE) - formed in 2006.







In 1996 she formed Women in Small Enterprises for development of small enterprises. She also served as President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka & Board Member of Bangladesh's Central Bank and the President of the Bangladesh Employers' Federation.





After graduating from college in 1962, Mrs. Rokia began working in commercial banking and became a branch manager within two years. After spending a number of years in the banking sector, Rokia Afzal Rahman ventured into business in 1980.







Actively involved in several associations, she conducted surveys to identify constraints faced by women entrepreneurs and to explore potential areas of investment, subsequently launching various innovative programmes to develop the entrepreneurial spirit in women.







One of her most noteworthy accomplishments is the establishment of a 'mini mart' in 1996. It was a chain of shops owned and managed by a group of women entrepreneurs.





In 1991, she was recognized as one of the Leading Women Entrepreneurs of the World in Monte Carlo; in 2003, she was presented the Businessperson of the Year award by the American Chamber; she also received the Priyadarshani Award in India.





Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) also expressed deep shocked at the passing of its former Trustee Board Member Mrs Rokia Afzal Rahman.





"We share our profound respect and condolences, and we will recall with respect her massive contribution to trade and commerce, employment generation, industrialization, entrepreneurship and social development," BUILD said in a statement.