Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:20 AM
ISHO launches mega Eid sale

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ISHO, a brand that's synonymous with a modern lifestyle and global designs, is all set to amplify Ramadan festivities with its Mega Eid Sale of up to 25% on its collections and products across the board.

This holy month is all about self-reflection and spending quality time with your families; It is also observed that during this time, people decorate their homes and office spaces with new furniture and décor pieces to exude a festive vibe.

ISHO's EID sale extends till the 22nd of April, giving people ample time shop gifts for their friends and families, for the upcoming EID celebrations.

 The brand has also recently launched its How-To video series which gives viewers ample inspiration and beautifully demonstrates how to decorate your living, dining, and bedroom spaces to give them a new look, this Ramadan.

 Featuring the newly-launched Montpellier luxury collection and ISHO's range of vibrant lifestyle accessories, the videos showcase a wide range across all categories to simplify the customers' buying choices.

The brand has recently launched 3 specially curated Ramadan gift boxes, in collaboration with Curato, a modern gifting platform; Giving customers plenty of gifting options to make this Ramadan all the more memorable.

The brand also collaborated with prolific artist Kanak Chanpa Chakma to launch the exclusive, limited-edition Char Nari series for modern homes.
 
Featuring a set of 4 cushions, the vivid collection represents the artist's perception of the 4 women who define Bangladesh, for those looking to decorate their spaces with added value.

Customers can also shop from our special Gift Cards and customize them with any amount above 100 BDT, making them the perfect gift to add festive sparkle, this EID.

With a selection of 4500+ products, placed across 50+ collections, each designed to give the consumer a taste of the global lifestyle, ISHO's central tenet "Global Ambitions, Locally Made" is exemplified by its rich and versatile catalog; Offering a showcase of furniture & accessories crafted from premium-quality materials in a wide array of colours to match the customer's preferences and fit perfectly in any space.

The sale begins on the 5th of April and customers can shop from www.isho.com or its 4 stores, which also include the newly-introduced Mohammadpur Experience Center.


