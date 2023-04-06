Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 10:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 11:44 AM  Count : 401
Observer Online Report

Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman

Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman



Traders can run their business on a temporary basis in Bangabazar and adjacent markets before Eid-ul-Fitr, said Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP on Thursday.

"Cleaning work will begin in Bangabazar within 3-4 days. And the victim traders will be provided financial assistance by this time according to the list. The compensation will be given based on damages."

He assured that temporary arrangements will be made for the traders before Eid to run their business.

Salman F Rahman came up with information this morning after visiting fire-hit Bangabazar market and met with the victim traders.
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman

Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman


He said, "We are working to rehabilitate and compensate the traders. It can not be recovered fully, but a little bit can recover."

"Many people across the country already have called me to help financially to the affected traders. For this, traders have been advised to open a joint bank account, bKash, Nagad and ROCKET. After opening the accounts, it will be informed publicly," Salman F Rahman added. 

TF

Related Topics

Bangabazar   Fire  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque
Bangabazar shop owners took no action despite warning: Enamur
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
FM to leave for US on Friday with trade, investment on agenda
DSA enacted to ensure digital security of all people: Hasan
JS adopts obituary reference on two former ministers, seven ex-MPs


Latest News
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque
Bangabazar shop owners took no action despite warning: Enamur
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen diplomatic missions
Fugitive convict held in Dhaka
FM to leave for US on Friday with trade, investment on agenda
BSCIC official held with Tk 50,000 bribe in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft