Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman







Traders can run their business on a temporary basis in Bangabazar and adjacent markets before Eid-ul-Fitr, said Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP on Thursday.





"Cleaning work will begin in Bangabazar within 3-4 days. And the victim traders will be provided financial assistance by this time according to the list. The compensation will be given based on damages."





He assured that temporary arrangements will be made for the traders before Eid to run their business.





Salman F Rahman came up with information this morning after visiting fire-hit Bangabazar market and met with the victim traders.



He said, "We are working to rehabilitate and compensate the traders. It can not be recovered fully, but a little bit can recover."





"Many people across the country already have called me to help financially to the affected traders. For this, traders have been advised to open a joint bank account, bKash, Nagad and ROCKET. After opening the accounts, it will be informed publicly," Salman F Rahman added.





TF

