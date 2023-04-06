Video
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 10:40 PM
Home Countryside

Rangamati lightning kills college student

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 11:45 AM  Count : 246
Observer Online Report

A college student was killed in a lightning strike at Rajasthali Upazila in Rangamati district on Wednesday night.

The dead was Nikkan Tanchangha, 18, son of Muchulla Tanchanggha, a resident of Maghainpara area under Ghilachhari union. He was a student of class XI at Rajasthali Government College.

Locals said Nikkan was working in the yard of his house at night. At that time, a lightning struck on him. He died on the spot.

Rajasthali Police Station officer-in-charge Zakir Hossain confirmed the matter.

SR


