Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 10:01 AM  Count : 329
Observer Online Desk


Bangladesh has been unanimously elected a member of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for a four-year term, 2024-2028.

The election was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Along with Bangladesh, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Mali, Romania, Bolivia, Brazil and Colombia have also been elected to this body, UNB reports.

"Bangladesh is a role model for gender equality and women empowerment. This election demonstrates the recognition of Bangladesh's steadfast commitment to achieving gender equality, women's rights and women's empowerment," Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, said after the election.

Over the past decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant strides in reducing gender disparities in education, health, and political representation, and in increasing women's access to economic opportunities.

Bangladesh is committed to further advancing gender equality and women's empowerment, and the election to the CSW will provide a platform to showcase its achievements and share best practices.

The CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body of the United Nations exclusively dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, comprising 45 members.

Every year, during its two-week session, Member States, civil society and other stakeholders gather at United Nations Headquarters to evaluate progress in gender equality, identify challenges, set global standards and formulate concrete policies to promote gender equality and advancement of women worldwide.

Bangladesh was a member of this Commission from 2019 to 2023.

TF

Related Topics

Bangladesh   woman   UNB  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque
Bangabazar shop owners took no action despite warning: Enamur
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
FM to leave for US on Friday with trade, investment on agenda
DSA enacted to ensure digital security of all people: Hasan
JS adopts obituary reference on two former ministers, seven ex-MPs


Latest News
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque
Bangabazar shop owners took no action despite warning: Enamur
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen diplomatic missions
Fugitive convict held in Dhaka
FM to leave for US on Friday with trade, investment on agenda
BSCIC official held with Tk 50,000 bribe in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft