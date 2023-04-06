Professor Maksudur new DU proctor







Professor M Maksudur Rahman of the geography and environment department has been appointed as the new proctor of Dhaka University (DU).





He replaced Professor AKM Golam Rabbani of the Islamic history and culture department.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman appointed Maksudur as the new proctor, said Registrar Probir Kumar Sarker Wednesday."I received the appointment letter today. If everything goes well, I will assume my new role tomorrow," Maksudur told UNB.He completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the geography and environment department of DU in 1994 in 1996, respectively.Maksudur earned a PhD in human geography from the University of Hull in the UK in 2008.TF