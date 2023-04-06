Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Education

Professor Maksudur new DU proctor

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 9:38 AM  Count : 325
Observer Online Desk

Professor Maksudur new DU proctor

Professor Maksudur new DU proctor



Professor M Maksudur Rahman of the geography and environment department has been appointed as the new proctor of Dhaka University (DU).

He replaced Professor AKM Golam Rabbani of the Islamic history and culture department.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman appointed Maksudur as the new proctor, said Registrar Probir Kumar Sarker Wednesday.

"I received the appointment letter today. If everything goes well, I will assume my new role tomorrow," Maksudur told UNB.

He completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the geography and environment department of DU in 1994 in 1996, respectively.

Maksudur earned a PhD in human geography from the University of Hull in the UK in 2008.

TF

Related Topics

DU   Dhaka  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Escaping elections will make BNP isolated: Dr Hasan
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Viqarunnisa principal Kamrun Nahar made OSD
Single admission test for all universities from next year
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
City schools have hands deep in guardians' pockets
JU students protest arrest of journalist Shamsuzzaman


Latest News
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque
Bangabazar shop owners took no action despite warning: Enamur
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen diplomatic missions
Fugitive convict held in Dhaka
FM to leave for US on Friday with trade, investment on agenda
BSCIC official held with Tk 50,000 bribe in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft