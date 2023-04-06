Video
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 9:17 AM  Count : 228
Observer Online Desk

800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec



Freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday, knocking out power for about 800,000 people, officials reported.

Quebec's power utility said shortly after 5 p.m. that more than 676,000 of its 4.5 million customers had no electricity as much of the province remained under a freezing rain warning, reports AP.

"What's causing the outages is the mixture of precipitation and wind," Hydro-Quebec spokeswoman Gabrielle Leblanc said. "It weighs down the vegetation. There can be branches and trees that fall on the lines."

In Montreal, more than 316,000 customers had lost power, while 171,000 people were hit with outages in the Monteregie region, south of the city.

Leblanc said many of the outages were small in area, each affecting only a few customers, so crews would need to repair numerous breaks to restore power to everyone.

In Montreal, there were numerous reports of downed trees. Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said his department has put a coordination centre in place to deal with the storm.

