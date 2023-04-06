Economy to see boom this Eid

Bangladesh's domestic economy is seeing a boom ahead of the biggest Muslim festival Eid-ul-Fitr later this month, with businesses and market experts predicting that more than Tk 200,000 crore will be transacted countrywide on shopping for the occasion.



After many years, people from all walks of life are preparing to celebrate the Eid festival with a sense of relief from coronavirus pandemic. Sales will increase as Pahela Baishakh is just a few days before Eid.



Businessmen are expecting that this year's Eid and Pahela Baishakh trade will be at least Tk 200,000 crore. The Eid economy is gradually growing.



Meanwhile, the devastating fire that burnt down Bangabazar, a wholesale and retail hub of readymade garments, in the city on Tuesday is likely to affect the overall turnover this year.



According to them, this festive trade will boost the country's economy. Business, which has been under pressure due to the Russia-Ukraine war, is expected to pick up again.



Salaries and bonuses of government and private sector employees, remittances sent by expatriates and personal funds are commonly used for Eid shopping.



A large amount of goods are being imported from abroad as well as self-produced products to meet the domestic demand. In the economy of Eid, the trade in the top 10 products such as clothes, shoes, consumer goods and electronics will be over Tk 150,000 crore. Apart from this, many other products will be bought and traded around Eid. The amount of which will be about another Tk 50,000 crore.



As there is no outbreak of Corona, many people will make additional purchases this time. Besides, the amount of remittance is increasing every year on Eid. This is how the Eid economy grows.



Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said, Eid-centered sales are always important in the economy of Bangladesh.



But due to Corona there was discomfort in the Eid economy in the last three years. But this year the context is completely different. Now there is no Corona. People will spontaneously do Eid shopping. Due to the global crisis, the prices of all kinds of products have increased.



Sources said Eid economy is growing every year with new demand. All the big and small markets and shopping malls of the country, including the capital, are decorated with Eid ahead. Upper class, middle class or lower class are now busy shopping according to their ability. As a result, the economy of Eid is increasing.



This will include the bonus of 1.25 lakh government officials and employees. Remittances sent by one crore expatriates and bonuses of about 150,000 officials and employees of various private institutions. All this amount of money is expected to be added to the Eid economy. In the first 17 days of this month of March, remittances reached Tk 116.41 crore. In Bangladeshi currency, the amount is about Tk 12,500 crore.



Bangladesh Bank expects more remittances to come in view of Eid. Basically expatriates are sending extra money to their relatives to celebrate the Eid. Not only that, this flow of remittances is expected to continue for the next three months. Preparations for Eid-ul-Azha will begin after the Eid-ul-Fitr. Even at that time expatriates will send huge amounts of remittances.



The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin said, Eid is an important part of the economy of Bangladesh. Traders look forward to this time of the year. The domestic demand of Bangladesh is increasing day by day. As a result, traders are making new investments around Eid. In the face of restrictions due to Corona, the businessmen could not make profit that way for the last three years, but this time they are expected to recover the losses. Eid shopping has already started.



In the wholesale markets, sales start before Shab-e-Barat night. At that time, the retailers of various markets, shopping malls, fashion houses and showrooms collect products from wholesalers. But this time, consumers have started shopping for Eid. Craftsmen are now spending busy time in other areas of Dhaka including Ramna Bhaban, famous for Darjipara, second floor of Gauchhia Market, second floor of New Market. Tailors are making new clothes as per the orders of consumers.



According to Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, shopping will start in 25 lakh shops across the country on Eid. Starting from groceries, these shops also include clothing stores, showrooms and fashion houses. These shops sell products worth Tk 3,000 crore daily during the rest of the year, but it triples to Tk 9,000 crore in the month of fasting.



In the month of Eid, as the shopping malls or markets of the whole country become active, the activity and financial transactions increase in the cottage industry, weaving industry, and domestic boutique houses all over the country. A huge boost to the economy comes from spending huge amounts of money. Transactions in the banking sector increased at a massive rate. On the occasion of Eid, expatriate remittances are accumulating in the country's economy at a record pace.



According to a study by FBCCI, Tk 80,000 to Tk 1 lakh crore from apparel sector including clothes, shoes-cosmetics Tk 3,000 to Tk 3,500 crore, consumer goods Tk 7,000 crore, zakat-fitra and donation-charity Tk 38,000 crore, transportation or communication sector Tk 10,000 crore. Tk 1,000 crore, gold-diamonds Tk 5,000 crore, travel sector Tk 5,000 crore, electronics Tk 4,000 crore, purchase of fixed assets Tk 1,000 crore, performing holy Umrah Tk 3,000 crore, another Tk 1,000 crore of transactions in other sectors.



Along with FBCCI, several other organizations have announced the size of the Eid economy. It can be seen that the size of the Eid-centered economy is more than Tk 2 lakh crore. Various socio-cultural organizations including political parties are organizing Iftar parties. This is also a positive aspect for the economy. Traders say the extra money will be added to the food, clothing, entertainment and transport sectors. This time around the Eid market, the country's economy is getting stronger and more active.



The number of shoppers in shopping malls and fashion houses has started increasing. Capital's Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, Eastern Plaza, Mouchak Market, Anarkali Market, Karnaphuli Garden City Market, New Market, Chandni Chowk, Chandrima Super Market, Gausia, Dhanmondi Hawkers, Gausal Azam Market, Rifles Square, Capital Market, Dhanmondi Plaza, Metro Shopping Malls, Prince Plaza, Rapa Plaza were seen decked out in new clothes. More buyers are interested in buying three pieces, Punjabi and kids clothes.



Besides, buyers are buying their favorite sarees from Bailey Road in advance. Besides Taltala City Corporation Market and Mirpur Road fashion houses are now full of new clothes. The sellers said that sales are also going on. Besides Arang, Banglar Mela, Cats Eye Fashion House, Men's Club, various brand showrooms are bringing bahari designs and colorful clothes. Traders are expecting an increase in sales from the beginning.



Meanwhile, a major driving force of the Eid economy is the clothing market. At this time, the sale of clothing in the shops increased three to four times. The biggest supply of innerwear comes from the Urdu Road clothing market in Old Dhaka. The country's various markets, including the country's divisional and district-upazila level markets, are supplied with country clothes from this location in Old Dhaka. Apart from this, a large number of ready-made garments are also imported from India, Pakistan, Thailand and China. Import of clothes from these countries increased in the Eid market. All together, traders hope to make a trade of Tk 100,000 crore from the clothing market this Eid. Besides, the demand for all kinds of daily products increases during Eid.



These are edible oil, meat, sugar, dal, semai and onion. As a result, the import of these products also increases. During fasting and Eid, the demand for edible oil is about 2.5 lakh tonnes, sugar 2 lakh to 3.5 lakh tonnes, pulses 60 thousand tonnes, grams 50,000 tonnes, dates 13,000 tonnes, onion 3.25 lakh to 3.50 lakh tonnes. The garlic demand is about 80,000 tonnes.



