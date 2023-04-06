Video
Form high powered body to probe Jesmine's death: HC

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to form a high powered body to investigate the death of Sultana Jesmine in the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The court also ordered inclusion of a judicial official of the rank of district judge and a chief judicial magistrate in the committee.

The committee will submit its report within 60 days.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam passed the orders after hearing a writ petition in this regard.

The Cabinet secretary was asked to execute the directives. The court asked the authorities concerned to withdraw those  Rab personnel from duty who who arrested Jesmine.
The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why detaining Jesmine is not illegal.

Defendant counsel Manoj Kumar Bhowmick stood for the petitioner while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the hearing.    UNB


