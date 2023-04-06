Special session starts today

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Jatiya Sangsad, a special session will be held today (Thursday). The session will start at 11:00am. It will be the 22nd session of the 11th Sangsad.



Before this, a meeting of the working advisory committee of the parliament will be held at 10:00am.



The meeting will finalize the detailed agenda along with the duration of the session.



On the first day of the session, normal activities will continue but the special session will begin on the second day. Parliament meeting will be held on this day (Friday) at 3:00pm. President Abdul Hamid will deliver a memorial speech on the day. It may be the last speech of the outgoing President Abdul Hamid to the Parliament. His two-term term is going to end on April 23.



The meeting of Parliament will begin on Saturday morning, the day after the President's speech. In that meeting, Parliament Leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will raise a general resolution under Rule 147 on the occasion of Parliament's Golden Jubilee. She will then discuss the proposal. Later, the members of Parliament will speak on the general motion for two days. Then it will be accepted.



Due to the urgency of the Corona period, the MPs will have to undergo the Covid-19 test and attend the Parliament session. Apart from this, the officials and employees of the parliament secretariat, media workers and all concerned should be tested for corona.



Earlier in November 2020, a special session was held for the first time in the history of the Parliament of Bangladesh. The special session was held on the occasion of the birth centenary of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



At that time, President Abdul Hamid gave a memorial speech on the life and work of Bangabandhu. On that day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina brought a proposal in the parliament to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. The Prime Minister, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and 79 MPs of the government and opposition parties discussed the proposal for 19 hours and 3 minutes. Later it was adopted unanimously.

