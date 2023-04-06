Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Padma Bridge a symbol of pride, capabality: PM

She receives Padma Bridge loan repayment instalments

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Padma Bridge a symbol of pride, capabality: PM

Padma Bridge a symbol of pride, capabality: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh would march ahead facing any hurdle with people's support as she received two repayment instalments of the Padma Bridge loan.

"I believe we can step forward confronting any hurdle if the people stand beside us. Construction of the Padma Bridge with own finance is the best example of it," she said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of around Tk 316.91 crore to the premier as the first and second instalments of repaying loan taken for building Padma Bridge at a function at her official Ganabhaban residence here. The prime minister said her government has built the Padma Bridge with own finances taking it as a challenge as the World Bank suspended loan to construct it followed by some other organisations.

The Padma Bridge loan was taken from Bangladesh Bank at a low interest rate as per an agreement signed between the Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

On June 25, 2022, the prime minister opened the country's largest bridge - 6.15-km Padma Bridge- over the mighty Padma River.

Sheikh Hasina thanked the people for supporting her government wholeheartedly in constructing the Padma Bridge with own finance.

The prime minister hoped that the entire nation would join hands with the government to continue the country's advancement like they did in constructing the Padma Bridge.

"If the people stay beside us we can take the country towards prosperity overcoming any obstacle such as disaster," she said.

The prime minister said her main strength is the power of people.

"I thanked the countrymen to make impossible possible (by transforming Bangladesh into a developing country) with giving unwavering support to us," she said.

The prime minister heavily criticised those who think Bangladesh cannot prosper without help of others.

"But, we have proved the capability of Bangladesh by constructing the Padma Bridge with own finance and achieved global dignity and honour," she said.

She also said that the Padma Bridge is not just a bridge but a symbol of pride and capability of the Bangali nation.

To construct the Padma Bridge, she said Bangladesh had to overcome many national and international hurdles.

"We can now repay the loan taken for the Padma Bridge construction from its toll," she said.
The Padma Bridge is expected to last more than 100 years, but its construction cost will be recovered in the next 35 years.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deficit narrows in current account, widens in trade
Bangabazar traders want interest-free loans to survive
Economy to see boom this Eid
Form high powered body to probe Jesmine's death: HC
Special session starts today
BPDB says needs Tk 35,000cr as subsidy for FY 23-24
BD abstains from voting against Russia
Padma Bridge a symbol of pride, capabality: PM


Latest News
No income tax from private universities for now
Musk's Twitter tags US radio NPR as 'state-affiliated'
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Benzema hits treble as 'complete' Madrid smash Barca to reach Copa final
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Dhaka’s air quality back to ‘unhealthy’ this morning
Nurul Alam Atique's 'Pyara Subash' at 45th Moscow Film Festival
President returns home from Singapore
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft