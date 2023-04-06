

Padma Bridge a symbol of pride, capabality: PM



"I believe we can step forward confronting any hurdle if the people stand beside us. Construction of the Padma Bridge with own finance is the best example of it," she said.



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of around Tk 316.91 crore to the premier as the first and second instalments of repaying loan taken for building Padma Bridge at a function at her official Ganabhaban residence here. The prime minister said her government has built the Padma Bridge with own finances taking it as a challenge as the World Bank suspended loan to construct it followed by some other organisations.



The Padma Bridge loan was taken from Bangladesh Bank at a low interest rate as per an agreement signed between the Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.



On June 25, 2022, the prime minister opened the country's largest bridge - 6.15-km Padma Bridge- over the mighty Padma River.



Sheikh Hasina thanked the people for supporting her government wholeheartedly in constructing the Padma Bridge with own finance.



The prime minister hoped that the entire nation would join hands with the government to continue the country's advancement like they did in constructing the Padma Bridge.



"If the people stay beside us we can take the country towards prosperity overcoming any obstacle such as disaster," she said.



The prime minister said her main strength is the power of people.



"I thanked the countrymen to make impossible possible (by transforming Bangladesh into a developing country) with giving unwavering support to us," she said.



The prime minister heavily criticised those who think Bangladesh cannot prosper without help of others.



"But, we have proved the capability of Bangladesh by constructing the Padma Bridge with own finance and achieved global dignity and honour," she said.



She also said that the Padma Bridge is not just a bridge but a symbol of pride and capability of the Bangali nation.



To construct the Padma Bridge, she said Bangladesh had to overcome many national and international hurdles.



"We can now repay the loan taken for the Padma Bridge construction from its toll," she said.

The Padma Bridge is expected to last more than 100 years, but its construction cost will be recovered in the next 35 years. �BSS



