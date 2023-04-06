Video
Tk 317cr of govt loan to build Padma Bridge paid back

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) Wednesday paid back Tk317 crore to the government as the first installment of the loan given for the construction of the Padma Bridge.

The total cost of constructing the bridge with internal financing is Tk30 thousand 193 crore. Out of this, Tk300 crore came from aids. The remaining Tk29 thousand 893 crore 38 lakh has been given as loan by the finance division.

The agreement was signed by BBA and finance division on 29 August 2019.

Under the contract, the bridge department will return this amount in 35 years with one percent interest. Government debt repayment will be completed in 2056-57 financial year.

According to the schedule, a minimum of Tk826 crores to a maximum of Tk1475 crores should be paid every financial year.

The loan will be repaid in a total of 140 installments over four years and 35 years quarterly.  In this case, the interest will be calculated on the loan balance after each installment.

Apart from this, if the bridge authorities want, they can also pay the money in advance with interest.

 However, in case of failure to pay an installment, it has to be paid along with the next installment in arrears.

The agreement further states that the finance division will assist in fixing the toll rate as per the proposal of the bridge authority for crossing the bridge, so that they are able to repay the debt.

The advised toll rate will increase by 10 percent every 15 years. Apart from this, the bridge authority will pay VAT and income tax at the advised rate on the toll revenue.

Meanwhile, an agreement was signed with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on 10 July, 2008 to design the Padma Bridge. Under this, the company gave loans of about Tk100 crore. The interest rate on this loan was six percent. The grace period of this 20 year loan was 5 years.

Bridges authority has to repay this loan in 30 years with two percent interest. This loan will be repaid in the financial year 2036-37.


