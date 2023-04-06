Fire service to survey 'risky' markets in the city



The Fire Service and Civil Defence is launching a drive to survey the marketplaces and shopping centres at risk from fire hazards in the capital. Dhaka's Gausia market appears to be one of the at-risk buildings.



The fire service started the initiative a day after a massive blaze burnt down Bangabazar, the largest market for cheaper clothes in Dhaka, according to the agency's Director General Brig Gen Md Main Uddin.



"At a glance, it seems several of Dhaka's marketplaces, such as Gausia, are at risk. A survey will begin on Thursday. The results of the study will be released immediately afterwards," he said on Wednesday.



The fire at the Anexco Tower, next to Bangabazar, has not been extinguished yet. However, the fire is under control and the fire service is working at the scene. They are using ladders to spray the higher floors with water.



"Twelve units are still working on Anexco Tower," Main Uddin said. "Water is being sprayed wherever we notice signs of a fire. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire after removing any nearby goods."



Though the fire service was able to reach the site of the Bangabazar fire within minutes of it being reported, the 'devastation' could not be stopped as the wind fanned the flames and spread it swiftly to nearby shops of tin and wood.



As the day wore on, the blaze only grew in intensity, resulting in more units being assigned to tame it. The army and the air force joined the firefighting efforts, as did the police, RAB and Ansar. Helicopters were used to spray water.



After six and a half hours, the fire was brought under control, though flames were still apparent in scattered places. The fire could still be seen burning at two separate locations on Tuesday night.



Bangabazar Market, Mahanagar Market, Adarsha Market and Gulistan Market were completely gutted by the blaze, while the neighbouring Anexco Tower and other buildings were severely damaged.



The fire service hung a notice at the Bangabazar Market in 2019, declaring it a fire hazard, but the market administration did not heed the warning.



