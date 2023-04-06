Video
Thursday, 6 April, 2023
Home Front Page

DSCC to build modern, safe market, says Kamal

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent


Quick steps will be taken after identifying the risky markets in the capital, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday.

He said businessmen should leave the establishments soon after the fire service's identification of risky buildings. He told this to journalists after visiting the site of the Bangabazar markets, which were burnt to ashes in a devastating fire on Tuesday.

The Minister said that the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will take measures to build a modern and safe market at the place of Bangabazar that was destroyed on Tuesday fire and it will also take logical decisions regarding the rehabilitation of the affected traders.

The Minister said two probe committees were formed to investigate the incident. One committee was formed on behalf of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and another was formed by the Home Ministry.

Addressing the businessmen, he said that Prime Minister has monitored the fire incident and she will take decisions on how to assist the businessmen. He said when the fire broke out at 6:10am, within few minutes the fire fighters arrived and started working to control the fire. But the expert fire service officials had faced obstacles due to various reasons. The fire also spread to the police headquarters next door and damaged valuables," the Home Minister said.


