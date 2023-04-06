Video
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 11:11 AM
Home Front Page

PM will help Bangabazar businessmen: Taposh

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will help Bangabazar businessmen affected by Tuesday's devastating fire, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh told reporters on Wednesday.

After laying the corner stone of Goran Play Ground at Khilgaon in the capital, the Mayor said a multi-storied wholesale market will be constructed where Bangabazar stood.

He said, "When disaster occurs, the first task is to rescue, which was completed yesterday. Now, we will stand by the small traders and investors on humanitarian ground."

"The Prime Minister asked me to prepare a list of the affected businessmen, according to which she will provide sufficient grants to all the small investors, to enable them to restart their businesses," said the Mayor.

"That's our priority now," the Mayor added.

He said that according to the previous plan, a new wholesale market will be built where  Bangabazar stood.

The plan was to construct a multi-storied market complex replacing Bangabazar, but it could not be done due to a writ said Taposh. He said that the decision to build the multi stored market complex would be taken in consultation with the Bangabazar businessman.

"We will show the plan of the wholesale market complex to the Prime Minister. The affected businessmen will allotted shops in the new wholesale market complex on priority to rehabilitate them," said the Mayor.

Responding to reporters' question whether the fire was planned, he said, "So far we know it was an accident. We will know the details after  getting investigation report," he said. Businessman Matin Khan, said, "I had a shop on the fifth floor of Enexco Tower. I had stocked children's clothes worth Tk 40 lakh in my shop. More than half of the stocks were destroyed."

"Seven shops of my relatives were burnt down; they lost goods worth about Tk 70 lakh. Now, we all want the government's support to restart our businesses," he said Alam Mia, the owner of Ratul Garments on the  wooden market, said, "I started my business six months ago by borrowing money from my siblings and other relatives. I have lost everything. Without support from the government I cannot survive."

Alam was walking on the street holding burnt money and shop keys.


