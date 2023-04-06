Abysmal fire safety flaws in country risking lives, future

The risk of fire hazard increasing day by day as many commercial establishments' even multi-story buildings and educational institutions are being built without adhering to the Building Code mostly ignoring fire safety plans in all the urban centres across the country, including Dhaka.



The construction of high-rise buildings right next to narrower roads increases the risks resulting from a fire, since it restricts the access of fire service vehicles with heavy equipment in the event of an emergency, leading to more casualties and destruction.



Although there is a High Court order to strictly enforce all existing laws related to fire safety in the country, to ensure safety of residents and others in risky buildings across the country.



In response to a writ petition, the then HC bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Quader had April 8 in 2019 issued a rule as to why it shouldn't issue a directive to strictly enforce all existing laws related to fire safety in the country, to ensure safety of residents and others in risky buildings across the country.



All densely populated areas, illegal buildings, factories and commercial establishments will be covered under the language of the ruling.



Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna, filed the writ petition following a fire incident at a plastic factory in old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area that left six persons died and many others injured in March 2019.



Besides the HC order, most of commercial establishment are yet to fulfil the requirements of fire safety conditions as directed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) authorities in 2017.



Professor Dr Adil Muhammad Khan, the executive director of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) said, "The construction and use of multi-storied buildings are going on in defiance of building regulations and fire safety rules across the country including Dhaka. And these infrastructures are failing to guarantee security for human lives in the event of various disasters, including fire."



The high-rise structures around the country lack proper arrangement of extinguishing systems such as stairs and exit paths, fire elevators, fire doors, fire detectors, fire sprinklers, fire suppression systems etc. Those buildings without basic fire safety plans are being used for commercial and other purposes without any type of occupancy certificate, Adil said.



Bangladesh needs to establish a building regulatory authority immediately to effectively enforce the national Building Code, adding that this is the only way to ensure proper standards and fire safety in the construction of high-rise buildings across the country, he said.



Concern is growing among people after a fire at a high-rise building in Gulshan that killed at least two people and injured many others, very close to the fourth anniversary of the Churihatta fire tragedy in Old Dhaka that claimed the lives of 71 people in 2019.



Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) authorities conducted its first inspection at 3,786 houses between January 12 and January 26 in 2017.



During this time it found a total of 3,656 very risky and risky while 129 houses were found with satisfactory fire safety measures.



Of the very risky 1,069 establishments, 541 were shopping malls, 94 educational institutions, 173 banks, 173 hospitals and clinics, 70 residential hotels and 18 were media houses.



Of the risky 2,588 establishments, 687 were shopping malls, 924 educational institutions, 474 banks, 249 hospitals and clinics, 248 residential hotels and six were media houses.



The FSCD conducted its second inspection from October 26 to November 12 of the same year.



This time it found 1,066 establishments very risky. Of them, 622 were shopping malls, 295 schools, colleges and universities, three banks, 105 hospitals and clinics, 21 residential hotels and 20 media houses.



Among the 2,583 risky structures, 678 were shopping malls, 766 educational institutions, 523 banks, 311 hospitals and clinics, and 305 residential hotels.



The fire safety measures were seen satisfactory only in 85 structures.



Of those, five were shopping malls, 13 educational institutions, 50 banks, seven hospitals and clinics and 10 residential hotels.



Bangabazar Complex, a tin-shed market at Fulbaria in the city, is one of the very risky shopping malls, said an officer seeking anonymity.



On April 2 this year, the FSCD also declared the market extremely risky and thereafter hung a notice in front of it.



But the market authorities are yet to take sufficient fire safety measures to comply with the direction, FSCD sources said.



Regarding the Bangabazar fire, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said even though Bangabazar was declared unsafe four years ago, the DSCC could not take any action due to the owners of the area resisting them.



After the massive fire at the market Taposh said at a briefing: "Bangabazar market was declared risky by the city corporation in 2019, and so an initiative to construct a new building was taken. However, at that time the market association filed a writ in the High Court seeking a stay on the construction of the new building and the High Court granted the stay. The city corporation's hands were tied."



