Road accidents increased by 13.66pc in April

At least 564 people were killed in 486 road accidents in the country in March. Among them, the number of people killed in motorcycle accidents is high. Most of the accidents happened on regional roads. At this time, 24 people were killed and 16 injured in 27 accidents in the capital Dhaka.



The Road Safety Foundation on Wednesday gave the information by making a report on road accidents.



According to the report, deaths in road accidents increased by 13.66 per cent in March compared to the previous month.



The foundation made the report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media. The number of injured also increased from 712 to 1,097.



The causes of road accidents include vehicles violating speed limits, reckless driving, issues concerning drivers' salary and working hours, low-speed vehicles on highways, physical and mental illness of drivers, youths driving motorcycles recklessly, lack of awareness and disobedience of traffic laws, weak traffic management, institutional weakness, extortion and faulty vehicles, according to the report.



There were 88 women and 73 children among the dead.



Besides, at least 194 people died in accidents involving motorcycles, which is 34.39 per cent of the total deaths. The motorcycle accident rate stands at 36.83 per cent.



Meanwhile, 107 pedestrians were killed in the accidents, which contributed to 18.97 per cent of the total fatalities. Furthermore, 81 drivers and their assistants died, which is 14.36 per cent of the dead.



During the month, eight people were killed in six boat accidents, while 16 were killed and four were injured in 19 railway accidents.



Dhaka saw the most deaths, amounting to 24, with 16 injured. The Road Safety foundation also made some recommendations to minimize and prevent these incidents.



The recommendations include producing skilled drivers, setting fixed work hours, increasing the capacity of the BRTA, enforcing traffic laws, taking low-speed vehicles out of highways and creating separate roads for them. At least 487 people were killed and 712 were injured in 439 road accidents throughout the country in February.



On the other hand, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity also published a report on Wednesday. The report mentioned that 538 people were killed in 487 road accidents in March and 1,138 people were injured. At the same time, 47 people were killed and 15 injured in 53 railway accidents. 07 killed, 14 injured and two missing in nine accidents on the waterway.



It said most accidents occurred on regional and national highways.