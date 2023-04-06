Video
Pay RMG workers’ salary, bonus by Apr 10: Monnujan

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian on Wednesday directed the readymade garment (RMG) owners to pay March salary to their workers by April 10 before starting Eid holidays.

At a tripartite meeting of the government, RMG owners and workers representatives held on Wednesday in Shrama Bhaban, the state minister gave the instruction.

She has also asked the RMG owners to give festival allowances of the workers before Eid holidays.

She requested the factory owners to consult with workers over the payment for April's first 15 days and additional holidays in line with government holidays.

Senior officials of the ministry, representatives of the garment factory owners and workers were present at the meeting.


