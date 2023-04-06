Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UNOs Role In Upazila

SC stays HC verdict till June 5

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The Appellate Division's Chamber Judge Court on Wednesday temporarily suspended the High Court's judgment regarding the declaration of the UNOs' role as the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Upazila Parishads illegal and unconstitutional.

The suspension will remain valid till June 5 this year, according to the decision. Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim made the decision following a government appeal.

Additional Attorney General Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury confirmed the information.

On March 29 this year, the High Court declared the section 33 of Upazila Parishad Act that allows Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to perform duty as Chief Executive Officers in upazila parishads illegal and contradictory to Articles 59 and 60 of the constitution.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel had pronounced the judgment after hearing two writ petitions.

President of Upazila Parishad Association and Dumki upazila chairman Harun-or-Rashid, its general secretary Upazila Chairman Saiful Islam Khan Biru, Upazila Chairman Rina Parveen, Vice chairman Selim Ahmed and Vice Chairman Rasheda Akter filed a writ petition challenging the UNOs' role. Advocate Minhaduzzaman Liton also filed a writ petition in this regard.

In 2011, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the section 33 of Upazila Parishad Act should not be declared illegal and contradictory to the Articles 7, 59 and 60 of the constitution.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road accidents increased by 13.66pc in April
Pay RMG workers’ salary, bonus by Apr 10: Monnujan
SC stays HC verdict till June 5
BB’s server restored after 7hrs
Recurrence of fire incidents due to govt’s irresponsibility, claims Fakhrul
Advance bus ticket sale begins for Eid from Apr 7
Rokia Afzal no more
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader


Latest News
No income tax from private universities for now
Musk's Twitter tags US radio NPR as 'state-affiliated'
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Benzema hits treble as 'complete' Madrid smash Barca to reach Copa final
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Dhaka’s air quality back to ‘unhealthy’ this morning
Nurul Alam Atique's 'Pyara Subash' at 45th Moscow Film Festival
President returns home from Singapore
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft