BB’s server restored after 7hrs

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) server has been restored after around seven hours of technical glitch, which disrupted internet banking across the country.



Muhammad Zakir Hasan, Executive Director (Maintenance) of Bangladesh Bank, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.



Earlier, the server had gone down, disrupting internet banking.



The NPSB and payments to government experienced problems since 12 noon due to some technical error.



Hasan had said they received complaints that customers were not able to withdraw money using the ATM booths. But international payments were working fine.



The National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB) -- which was introduced to facilitate card based interbank electronic payments originating from handles -- is also down as a result.



The NPSB transactions worth Tk 400 crore take place per day. When the system is offline, these transactions are also halted.



The system allows card users to use ATM booths of other banks, apart from their own ones.



The Daily Observer hasn't been able to verify why the server crashed.

