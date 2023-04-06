Video
Recurrence of fire incidents due to govt’s irresponsibility, claims Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said such devastating fire incidents are happening again and again because the irresponsible government is not able to discharge duties properly.

He made the comment at an Ifter party organized by the 12-party alliance at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Fakhrul said, "Clothes worth thousands of crores of taka were burnt in a destructive fire in Bangabazar on Tuesday. A few days ago, 22 people were killed in a fire in Siddique Bazar. Fires are happening one after the other. But government has no plan on how to protect people from these accidents."

"The road is like a well of death. Every day many people die in road accidents," he added.

"The government is violating the constitution and patronizing illegal activities one after another. Police attacked BNP's mahfil in Cumilla and arrested 25 activists." alleged Fakhrul.

He also said, on Wednesday morning, the police also attacked Narsingdi district committee meeting.

Attacks are being carried out on BNP meetings and Iftar parties across the country including in Natore and Khulna.

"Awami League government has taken away voting rights, partisanship of the judiciary and above all no one is safe from them. I pray, may Allah grant us the opportunity to unite and overthrow this illegal government from power," said Fakhrul. Maj Gen (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Chairman of Bangladesh Kalyan Party, was present as the main speaker under the chairmanship of Jatiya Party unit chairman Mustafa Jamal Haider.

Among others, JSD President ASM Abdur Rab, Nagrik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, NPP Chairman Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad, 12-party alliance leader Barrister Tasmia Pradhan, Qari Abu Taher, Shahadat Hossain Salim, Rakib Hossain, ATM Golam Mawla Chowdhury and others were present at the meeting.


