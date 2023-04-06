Advance bus ticket sale begins for Eid from Apr 7

Bus owners have decided to start selling advance tickets for long-distance buses from April 7 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslim community.



Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners Association set the date at a meeting on Wednesday.



Shubhangkar Ghosh Rakesh, Joint General Secretary of the association and the Managing Director of Shyamoli NR Travels, said, "The tickets will be available at counters from Friday (April 7). The passengers will get advance tickets from April 7-16."



Regarding the fare, he said, "The bus fare will be charged as per the fixed fare of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). Additional fares cannot be charged outside of the list. That instruction has been given to the bus owners."



The monitoring team of bus owners will vigilant on the field to avert the black market. Police administrations will be also with them, informed Shubhangkar Ghosh Rakesh.



