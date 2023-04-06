Video
Rokia Afzal no more

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Rokia Afzal Rahman, a former adviser to a caretaker government and renowned entrepreneur, passed away at a hospital in Singapore on Wednesday. She was 82.

Rokia had been undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore where she breathed her last around 2am, said family sources.

She was also the chairperson of Media World Ltd, Midas Finance and  director of Media Star and ABC Radio.

Rokia left behind two daughters, one son and a host of relatives to mourn her death.

The body of Rokia will be brought to Bangladesh on Thursday.    �UNB


