BNP does not do politics for people: Quader

Lashing out at BNP for its negligent attitude towards the fire victims, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that BNP does not do politics for the welfare of the people.



The minister said this in a statement issued on Wednesday protesting the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir published in the media.



Referring to the recent devastating Bangabazar inferno, he said: "BNP did not take any initiative to stay beside the fire-victims as they have no responsibility towards people."



Lauding the AL men for their sincere support during the fire incident, the AL leader said that the members of the government agencies and Awami League activists tried their best to protect the goods of the affected traders in the tragic fire accident in Bangabazar.



"However, during the fire incident, BNP has not taken any such initiative of visiting the spot and helping in the rescue operation to protect the goods of the affected traders," Quader said.



Quader, also the AL General Secretary, expressed deep sorrow over the fire incident in Bangabazar saying that such type of tragic accident is very painful.



Soon after the fire incident, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina been monitoring the situation round the clock and giving necessary directives, he added.



Praising the people friendly-leader and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her endeavour for betterment of the people, Obaidul Quader said that without her instructions, AL men including Chhatra League, Jubo League and Awami Swechchhasebak League rushed to the spot and stood by the fire-affected businessmen and provided support to the government agencies in dousing the blaze. BSS



