CAAB spending Tk 700cr for automation despite free of cost proposal

Despite having a proposal to develop a billing software 'Automated Revenue Management System (ARMS)' free of cost by a private organization, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is likely to undertake a project to be implemented in next 10 years for developing the system at a cost of over Tk 700 crore, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism (MOCAT) and CAAB sources.



According to the sources, the project to develop the billing software "Automated Revenue Management System (ARMS)" is initiated by the CAAB as the government wants to develop the country's airports in line with global modernization and increasing aeronautical revenues.



Sources said that the CAAB has been collecting revenue with its own manpower through air traffic controllers since its inception. Not being able to keep pace with modernity, the CAAB is lagging behind in many cases. Currently, due to the increase in the number of aircrafts operating in the country and using the country's airspace, it has become time-consuming to generate and send manual bills.



According to CAAB statement for last fiscal, the authority owed more than Tk 5,000 crore from various airlines. Total revenue collection for CAAB now stands at Tk 1,700 crore yearly.



Based on internal sources, CAAB is going to implement the modernization automation system soon. But despite having adequate manpower, CAAB is not utilizing them. Instead, it's going to start the process of introducing automation system through private institutions expensing around Tk 700 crore.



It is learned that lobbying for a particular foreign company to get the job is at full swing.



According to sources, various complaints have already been submitted to the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism (MOCAT) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in this regards.



According to MOCAT sources, a decision was taken to implement the ARMS project in the board meeting of CAAB in October last year highlighting the limitations of the manual method. To implement the project, a local private bank, The City Bank Limited has submitted a proposal to do work free of cost.



But, without accepting the proposal to save around Tk 700 crore public funds, the CAAB has recently called for a tender forcefully. Responding to the bidding, five companies have shown their interest in implementing the project. Of them, three companies have also provided budget proposals.



According to the project information, a private company or bidder will be given the job for 10 years to generate revenue through automation as per CAAB's plan. If project is given to the implementing agency or organization, five per cent of CAAB's income shall be paid to the contractor as fees.



If the decision of the CAAB is implemented, at least Tk 700 crore (Tk 70 crore per year) or more would be spend for the contractors from CAAB's revenues.



According to the complaints, which was sent to the Prime Minister's Office recently, two directors from CAAB and some other officials are planning to misuse this public money by completely misleading the government in the name of "automation" and they are also going to implement the plan by handing over the system to a foreign company to take the money abroad into the pockets of dishonest officials. This is illegal and pure money laundering."



Regarding the project proposal, an official from The City Bank's Head of Cash Management Tahsin Haque said that they have proposed CAAB to set up revenue management automation without any cost, for which they have also conducted several meetings with CAAB.



He said that The City Bank is also working with foreign specialists in this field with proven experience for the support in all technical areas of the project. The bank is keen to work with the government to ensure that there are no technical complications and that the country's money stays in the country.



On the project, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali told this correspondent that the automation system will be developed very soon to increase the revenue of civil aviation and make it more modern. For this, various companies have also submitted their proposals, which are being considered by the CAAB.



Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mofidur Rahman said, "Automation is the need of the hour, which must be done. We will do it through the institution that is best to do it while maintaining transparency and accountability."



Regarding the proposal of local organization to implement the project free of cost, the CAAB chairman said, "We have examined their proposal. We think that they cannot give what we want. They are also not able to guarantee the revenue, apart from that all the money has to come through them as per their terms. According to their proposal, our customers have to deposit money through City Bank. It's risky for us."



He said that the automation project is being conducted with 100 per cent transparency and accountability. For which this work will be done through a company with at least 5 years of experience. Authority is not in favor of giving this job to any company which has no previous experience.



Mofidur Rahman said, "The airlines are responsible to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and they can take our money. So, we (CAAB) don't have any risk. In the meantime, we have information from IATA in this regard and found out that IATA does not give any kind of guarantee for collection and disbursement. IATA also states that they can collect fees from its member airlines."



