EC transfers 7 officers



The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday transferred seven officers under two separate office orders signed by EC Assistant Secretary of Human Resource Development Mohammad Shahidur Rahman.



EC Deputy Secretary of Budget Division Mohammad Monir Hossain has been transferred as Senior District Election Officer of Rangamati.



He will be relieved from his current responsibilities on April 9.



Senior District Election Officer of Barishal Mohammad Nurul Alam has been transferred to the Election Commission's head office as Deputy Secretary of Human Resource Development and Welfare Division.



EC's Assistant Secretary of Disciplinary Division Noor Nahar Islam has been transferred as Assistant Director of Election Training Institute.



EC Training Institute Assistant Director Mohammad Al Mamun has been transferred as Assistant Secretary of Disciplinary division.



They would be released from current responsibilities from April 10.



EC Deputy Secretary of the Human Resource Development and Welfare Division Moin Uddin Khan has been transferred as Deputy Secretary of the Budget Wing.



EC Secretariat's Disciplinary and Appeals Branch Deputy Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Election Commission Secretariat.



EC Deputy Secretary Dewan Md Sarwar Jahan has been transferred as Deputy Secretary, Disciplinary and Appellate Division.



