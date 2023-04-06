Husband jailed for killing wife in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 5: A tribunal on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to jail for 10 years on charge of killing his wife in the district around 12 years back.



The convict is identified as Sohag Hossain, 28, son of late Joynal Abedeen of Chanpara village under Bagmara upazila.



Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2, found the convict guilty of the murder charge and handed down the verdict in presence of him in the court.



Three other accused of the case, Yeasin Ali Mondal, Imran Ali Mondal and Rupaly Begum were acquitted as the charge brought against them could not be proved.



The prosecution story, in brief, is that the accused Sohag Hossain demanded dowry from his father-in-law that created altercations between him and his wife Sabina Begum frequently. BSS



