2 arrested over attack on EWU student in Dhaka

Police arrested two accused in connection with a case filed over attack on a student of East West University (EWU) in Dhaka's Aftabnagar area on April 2.



The arrestees were identified as Imran Hossain alias Jhawali, 23, son of Ayub Ali of Faridpur distric, and Shahjahan, 28, son of Habib of Shariatpur district.



Imran was wanted in seven cases while Shahjahan was wanted in one case.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of Badda police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Badda zone) Tayasir Zahan Babu, conducted a drive in Anandanagar area and arrested the two around 11:35 pm on Tuesday, said a press release signed by Deputy Police Commissioner (Gulshan) A Ahad. UNB



