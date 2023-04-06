Metro Rail services extended by 2hrs

The Dhaka Metro Rail authorities have extended the schedule for passenger services from four to six hours.



The new schedule of the city's first mass rapid transit system came into effect on Wednesday.



"The services will be available from 8 pm to 2 pm from now," said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.



The metro rail is currently carrying passengers on the Uttara-Agargaon route with all nine stations operational.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first metro rail system on Dec 28 last year. The Uttara-Agargaon section of the metro rail opened to the public a day after the inaugural ceremony.



The work to construct the rest of the elevated tracks from Agargaon to Kamalapur via Motijheel is ongoing and expected to be completed by December 2024 after the possible opening of the Agargaon-Motijheel route by December 2023.

bdnews24.com



