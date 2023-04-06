Video
Thursday, 6 April, 2023
Escaping elections will isolate BNP: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 5: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said that if BNP escapes elections continuously, one day the party will be isolated from the people.

"Basically, BNP and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gongs have no confidence on themselves. The BNP leaders know it that they have been isolated from the people due to lack of their confidence on themselves," he said.

Dr Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, made the remarks, responding to a query of journalist after attending the special convocation of the Asian University for Women as the chief guest in the city this afternoon.

Noting that an election-fear has gripped BNP and that's why the party is saying 'no' to elections using both electronic voting machines (EVMs) and even the ballot papers, he said, "BNP was opposing the use of EVMs in elections. Now the Election Commission (EC) has announced to hold elections using print ballots; but they are not interested in polls in that process, too".

Accepting the demands of opposition parties including BNP, the EC has decided to hold the elections using ballots instead of EVMs and vote through print ballots, the minister said, adding that so if now they organize their party and take part in the polls, it will be good for them.

Pointing that BNP is going through only on the path of conspiracy and trying to make the water troubled, Dr Hasan said they are spreading misinformation at home and abroad and trying to create chaos in the country by appeasing the foreigners.

"But these will yield no benefit for them," he said.     BSS


