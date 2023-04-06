Prof Maksud new DU Proctor

Prof Md Maksudur Rahman of Geography and Environment Department of Dhaka University (DU) has been appointed as Proctor of the university.



Besides, Prof Md Shahin Khan of Social Welfare and Research Institute was appointed as the Provost of Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall of the university, said a press release issued by the Public Relations Office of the university.



As per Dhaka University Order 1973, Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman appointed them on Wednesday.



Earlier, Prof Maksud was the Convener of the three-member probe committee, formed to investigate the allegations of extortion against a section of Proctorial Mobile Team members from over 300 makeshift shops, erected at different spots on the campus.



