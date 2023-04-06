Video
Russia signs deal to import potato from Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

Russia will import around 2 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes from Bangladesh next year. Bangladesh is expected to export potato from its surplus around 20 lakh tonnes after meeting up local demands.

To facilitate the process of potato export to Russia, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two countries at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

Abdullah Sajjad, Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (DSCC) and Abdus Sattar Mia, Chairman of National Group, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective countries.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter, Executive Chairman of BARC Sheikh Md Bakhtiar, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantitsky, Member Director of BADC Mostafizur Rahman were also present at the signing ceremony.

While speaking, Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh is expected to export around 2 lakh tonnes of potatoes to Russia next year from its surplus of around 20 lakh tonnes.

"Currently, more than one crore tonnes of potatoes are being produced in Bangladesh annually. Our local demand is 80 lakh tonnes per annum. The remaining 20 lakh tonnes can be exported and the government is working to this end," he added.

Russia slapped a ban on Bangladesh's potatoes owing to the detection of brown rot disease in potatoes in 2015. Since then, the process of potato exporting remained suspended.

In March 2022, Russia removed previously imposed restrictions and resumed the import of potatoes from Bangladesh as the government has taken various measures to free the vegetable from brown rot disease and make it safe.

In 2015, Bangladesh exported around 20,000 tonnes of potato in Russia for the last time.

According to BADC statement, Bangladesh has grown around 99 lakh tonnes of potato in 2022-21 fiscal year. Of the potato, around 68,773 tonnes were exported. Around 78,910 tonnes potato out of 1.02 crore tonnes grown in 2021-22 were exported while only 13,000 tonnes out of 1.11 crore tones exported in 2022-23.


