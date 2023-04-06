Prez returns home from S’pore after checkup

President M Abdul Hamid returned home on Wednesday after a nine-day visit to Singapore for health checkup and treatment of eyes.



A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6pm.



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Cabinet Secretary, Chiefs of three services, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and other civil and military high officials concerned welcomed the President at the airport.



Earlier, the head of the state left Dhaka for Singapore on March 28.



The 80-year-old President has been suffering from Glaucoma for long. BSS

